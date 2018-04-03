Zone 3 community crime alerts for March 26-April 1

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: March 26 - April 1.

Duquesne Heights (1911) - Nothing to report (NTR)

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Aggravated assault – 400 blk. Iberia St. - 3/31/18 at 2:26 AM – Officers responded to a report of someone shot. Upon further investigation, the victim was hit when his friend was cleaning his firearm and depressed the trigger believing the fire arm was "cleared". Both expressed it was an accidental discharge and charges will not be pursued.

Theft from vehicle – Woodruff St. & Merrimac St. - 3/31/18 between 2 AM and 5:15 PM – Victim reported his iPad, 100 CDs, medication, Dewalt power drill, & lottery tickets were stolen from his vehicle. The passenger side front window was broken. Amount of loss is $2,800.

Theft – 100 blk. Amabell St. - between 11/1/17 at 8 AM and 4/1/18 at 11:56 AM – A property owner realized the contractor he hired for the remodeling job never completed the job and stole appliances from the home. Amount of loss is $53,000.

South Shore (1921) – NTR

Bon Air (1806) - NTR

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Burglary – 3100 blk. Stromberg St. - 3/27/18 at 12:43 AM – Officers responded to a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, they found a door had been smashed. It does not appear anything was stolen.

Robbery – S. 21st St. & Josephine St. - 3/28/18 at 3 PM – Officers responded to a victim robbed at gun point. Upon arrival, Officers saw blood on the victim's head. The victim stated he was approached by a black male who asked him if he had a dollar. The victim gave the suspect a dollar for the bus. The victim stated the suspected exited the bus with him and then punched him several times knocking the victim to the ground. The suspect then took the victim's cash and ring. The suspect then threatened to use a gun on the victim. The victim relayed the description to officers who observed a suspect matching the description. The victim positively identified the detained person as the one who robbed him. Michael Gunter was arrested for the robbery and taken to the county jail.

Theft from vehicle – 1000 blk. E. Warrington Ave. - 3/31/18 between 1:30 AM and 9:30 AM – Victim reported 9 Track jackets, 2 pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses, 3 pair of sunglasses, & 4 card games were stolen out of his vehicle. Amount of loss is over $455.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Stolen vehicle – 2400 blk. E. Carson St. - 3/26/18 at 5:12 AM – Victim reported he left his vehicle running & unlocked. His tan 2005 Mazda 6 with PA plate JNJ5151 was stolen from in front of a local business.

Burglary – 100 blk. S. 24th St. - 3/26/18 between 7:15 AM and 5:12 PM – Victim reported entry to his home was made through a window and his 60" Insignia TV and 2 Eco-Drive watches were stolen. The amount of loss is $1,310.

Aggravated assault – 2400 blk. Larkins Way - 3/26/18 at 5:26 PM – Officers responded to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers were informed people were scene fleeing the scene. Moments later, a local hospital notified police a gun shot victim had been dropped off.

Burglary – 2100 blk. Sidney St. - between 3/26/18 at 4 PM and 3/27/18 at 7:25 AM – Victim reported someone pushed in a window and stole his Dewalt impact drill (cordless). The amount of loss is $120.

Theft from vehicle – S. 9th St. & E. Carson St. - 3/28/18 between 9:30 AM and 4:30 PM – Victim reported someone broke the driver side rear window and stole a pair of Rayban sunglasses. Amount of loss is $120.

Theft – 1500 blk. E. Carson St. - 3/28/18 at 1 AM – Victim reported her Michael Kors wallet was stolen, iPhone 7, debit card, insurance card, & driver license. Amount of loss is over $920.

Stolen vehicle – 1200 blk. E. Carson St. - 3/10/18 at 1:29 AM – Victim reported she returned to where she parked her vehicle and it was gone. The vehicle is a silver 2004 Saturn with PA plate. Later, the vehicle was recovered by a local police department at an accident scene.

Allentown (1803) –

Theft from vehicle – 900 blk. Climax St. - between 3/25/18 at 7:30 PM and 3/26/18 at 6:30 AM – The victim reported his FN 9mm firearm was stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 800 blk. Excelsior St. - between 3/27/18 at 8 PM and 3/28/18 at 9 AM – Victim reported a Shopper Brand Motorized wheelchair had been stolen from the front of the home. The amount of loss is $125.

Mount Oliver (1607)

Theft from vehicle – 600 blk. Rectenwald St. - 3/30/18 at 1:15 PM – Victim reported coins were stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is $3.50.

Arlington (1603)

Arlington Heights (1604) – NTR

Beltzhoover (1809) –

Burglary – 400 blk. Freeland St. - between 3/10/18 at midnight and 3/31/18 at 9:30 AM – Property owner reported several items were stolen from the residence. Entry was made through a window. Items taken where 20 kitchen cabinets, 3 kitchen counter tops, 2 toilets, 2 vanities, 2 hot water tanks, 1 furnace, & 7 windows. Amount of loss is $7,030.

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Stolen vehicle – 100 blk. Wynoka St. - between 3/25/18 at 11:30 PM and 3/26/18 at 2:16 AM – Victim reported his Maroon 2002 Jeep Liberty with PA plate JRW8096 was stolen from in front of his home.

Theft from vehicle – 2400 blk. Edgar St. - between 3/26/18 at 6 PM and 3/27/18 at 1 AM – Victim reported her Kate Spade wallet, driver's license, & credit cards were stolen out of her vehicle. The amount of loss is over $100.

Theft – 2900 blk. Brownsville Rd. - between 3/27/18 at 11:30 PM and 3/28/18 at 12:46 AM – Victim reported meeting someone online and meeting at a local business. During the meet the victim stated he fell asleep and his iPhone X had been stolen. Amount of loss is $1,000.

Burglary – 200 blk. Nobles Ln. - between 2/1/18 at midnight and 3/28/18 at 3 AM – Resident returned home and fount several items stolen from his home. The victims bedroom contents were stolen, tanning bed, & kitchen appliances were stolen. Amount of loss is unknown.

Burglary – 1800 blk. Saw Mill Run Blvd. - 3/28/18 at 2:15 PM – Employees from a local business returned to find 2 Neumann U87 microphones and cash register had been stolen as well as cash. Amount of loss is $10,500.

Burglary – 2600 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 3/29/18 at 1:10 AM – Officers responded to a burglar alarm at a local business. The owner and officers responded and found shattered glass from the door. The owner observed a HP Stream notebook, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Samsung Galaxy S6, iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S5 Active, & cash were stolen. The amount of loss is $1,047.30.

Aggravated assault – 2000 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 4/1/18 at 2:10 AM – Victim reported disorderly people in a local bar. A man responded to help and was later stabbed by a group of people who fled outbound on Brownsville Rd.

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

St. Clair (1606)

Knoxville (3001)

Stolen vehicle – 100 blk. Amanda St. - 3/26/18 at 5:01 PM - Victim called to report her red Nissan Sentra with PA plate was stolen with the keys in it. Officers found the vehicle moments later and tried to stop the vehicle. After a brief pursuit, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled.