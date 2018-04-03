Mt. Washington man arrested for robbing neighborhood store

Robbery detectives with the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit have arrested a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a Mt. Washington convenience store.

Marese Raheem Shields, 25, of Mt. Washington was arrested Wednesday, March 28 at approximately 12:10 p.m. He is accused of robbing the CoGo's on Bailey Avenue on Thursday, March 22.

Shields faces several charges to include robbery and aggravated assault.