South Side Spring Social will be on April 7

Enjoying the 2017 South Side Spring Social were Bill Palowitch, Donna Tarkett and Rick and Cherie Russell. This year's social will take place on April 7 at the Steel Cactus.

Celebrate Spring with neighbors for the fifth year in a row, South Side Neighbors are planning a Spring Social for all residents of the Flats and the Slopes. The party is on April 7 from 5-9 p.m. on the Second Floor of Steel Cactus at 19th and East Carson streets. Tickets are $15 each or 2 for $25. Come to enjoy live jazz, good food, a cash bar and lots of fun neighbors and friends.

Host for the evening is AMPD Group and sponsors include: John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Inc., The Homyak Law Firm, Bruce Kraus, Cathy Dees, Kathleen Petrillo, Paul Piefer, Johno Prascak, Amy and Mike Mosallem, Frank Vitale, Jim Andrew, Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Bryan Boak, DMD of Five Star Dentistry, Charlene and Joe Colia, Cindy Esser's Floral Shop, Copies at Carson, Duke's Tires, German Short-haired Pointer Rescue, Jones Advertising Studio 2131, Anna Marie Kijanka of New York Life Insurance Co., Betty and Bob Kripp, Margittai Architects, Lois and Rick McClain, Mary and Nate Myles, Kitty and Jeff Neubauer, ocreations LLC, Perlora, Pittsburgh Buttoneer, Roberta Weissburg Leathers, Shake The Tree...Discover Your Roots, South Side Community Council, The Zenith and Jane Yanosick.

There will be a small raffle and auction. All proceeds from the event will benefit South Side Park and Esser Plaza. Master Plans are underway on both green areas.

The party planners welcome all residents and those who work in the neighborhood's businesses to come to build a better community on the South Side of Pittsburgh. Tickets may be procured at the door or online at http://www.showclix.com/event/SouthSideSocial.