Mayor Peduto honored by women business owners

Last week, Mayor William Peduto addressed more than 100 Women Business Owners and supporters at the National Association of Women Business Owners Meeting at Gaetano’s Banquet Center.

Mayor Peduto received an award for his support of Women in Business in Pittsburgh. His appointed Director of Gender Equity, anupama jain, will also address issues that will help promote inclusion and equality for Women Business Owners and working women across the region.

Kelli Robbins, Past President of NAWBO Pittsburgh, stated: “Mayor Peduto took a giant step in his support of women in business, by drawing attention to issues surrounding gender discrimination and actively working to correct disparities. He has been an inspiration to us all. We are excited to honor him for his open support for Women Business Owners in our community.”

Mayor Peduto is the sixth mayor across the United States to adopt CEDAW (Coalition to End Discrimination Against Women) legislation and actively promote Women in Business.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by this outstanding organization. The women who make up the membership play an integral role in the economic health and vitality of this city. I appreciate the recognition of my past work and look forward to continuing to thrive in Pittsburgh,” said Mayor William Peduto.