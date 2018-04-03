Liberty Tunnel will have overnight closures this week

Outbound closures of the Liberty Tunnel (Route 3069) will occur nights through Friday, April 6 weather permitting.

The outbound (southbound) Liberty Tunnel will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night as crews conduct installation of electrical conduit and cables, work on safety and control systems, and integrated equipment installation. The inbound tunnel will not be impacted. All outbound traffic will be detoured.

The $30.27 million final phase of work will include roadway pavement rehabilitation, the addition of safety and control systems, air monitoring upgrades, a fire containment system and CCTV installation. Additionally, extensive renovation of the fan house including replacing eight fan units, replacing all electrical equipment, concrete repairs, roof and drainage repairs, and retaining wall erection will occur.