Liberty Bridge will have closures this week

Lane restrictions on the Liberty Bridge continue through Friday, April 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Liberty Bridge weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, April 6 as crews clean and remove platforms. Lane closures will not occur simultaneously in each direction.

Additionally, a single-lane restriction will occur as needed on Second Avenue between Municipal Court Drive and Ross Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Monday, April 30. Crews will conduct deck system removal.

The $80.08 million Liberty Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes deck replacement and ramp reconstruction, structural steel repairs, painting of the entire structure, concrete repairs, signage improvements and installation of a new alternating overhead lane control system.