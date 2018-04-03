Family PlayShop will be at the Knoxville library

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Knoxville, 400 Brownsville Road, is hosting a Family PlayShop event every Thursday in April from 11 a.m.-noon.

Laugh, play, discover and explore with your child at Family PlayShop. Play together with toys and activities that encourage creativity and healthy development. Connect with other parents, as well as child development specialists.

Each week CLP-Knoxville have an expert, like a doctor, speech therapist or dentist, on hand to chat about milestones, health and more. This program is perfect for children birth through age 5 and their parents or caregivers.