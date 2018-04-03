ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Family PlayShop will be at the Knoxville library

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 3, 2018



The Carnegie Library of PittsburghKnoxville, 400 Brownsville Road, is hosting a Family PlayShop event every Thursday in April from 11 a.m.-noon.

Laugh, play, discover and explore with your child at Family PlayShop. Play together with toys and activities that encourage creativity and healthy development. Connect with other parents, as well as child development specialists.

Each week CLP-Knoxville have an expert, like a doctor, speech therapist or dentist, on hand to chat about milestones, health and more. This program is perfect for children birth through age 5 and their parents or caregivers.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/06/2018 05:31