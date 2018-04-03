CLP-South Side has a busy April planned

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – South Side is super busy in April with activities for children, teens and adults.

Family PlayShop takes place on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. – noon. Children learn and grow through play. Laugh, play, discover and explore with your child at Family Playshop. Play together with toys and activities that encourage creativity and healthy development. Connect with other parents.

Each week, CLP-South Side have an expert, like a doctor, speech therapist or dentist, on hand to chat about milestones, health and more. This program is designed for children birth – age 5 and their parents or caregivers. For more information, email southside@carnegielibrary.org or visit carnegielibrary.org.

Storytime: Toddler and Preschool Tales is on Thursdays at 11 a.m. It’s the perfect time to get up and get moving with interactive stories, songs and rhymes. Children and adults will actively explore books that improve vocabulary and expand the imagination. Reading together is the most important way for children to learn to read independently. For children 18 months to 5 years and their caregivers.

Storytime: One Book Every Young Child Special is scheduled for Thursday April 19 at 11 a.m. This special Storytime is an opportunity to share interactive rhymes and songs and meet new friends. Children and adults will use books to expand their imaginations and develop early literacy skills.

Teen Time is every Tuesdays from 4 - 6 p.m. Teens are welcome to come in for cool art projects, epic games, music, food and just chilling out.

Adult Crochet and Knitting Club meets on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. Each week a group of friendly crochet and knitting fans is looking to teach and learn from other friendly crafters. Bring a current project or start something new.

Adults and teens are welcome to Flower Making on Tuesdays from 5 – 7 p.m. Help beautify CLP- South Side during the gray winter as they make weather-proof flowers using recyclable materials. All supplies provided- just bring an imagination.

Healthy Blood Pressure for All program takes place on Saturday, April 14 from 2-3 p.m. Healthy Blood Pressure for All is a community-based effort from the American Heart Association and 412 Food Rescue that aims to improve high blood pressure by combining health education, self-monitoring tools referred to as Check. Change. Control., and healthy cooking classes called Cooking Matters.

Check. Change. Control. is an evidence-based program focused on lowing blood pressure through monitoring and health lessons.

Cooking Matters a 6-week cooking course focused on cooking delicious and nutritious meals on a budget, takes place on Saturdays, April 7 and 14 at 2 p.m.

Cooking Matters is Classes include hands-on cooking, nutrition lessons, and take-home groceries each week.

Email: zabelskyl@carnegielibrary.org to register. The first 10 people to register for Healthy Blood Pressure for all will be eligible to participate in Cooking Matters.