Building owners must comply with benchmarking ordinance

The Division of Sustainability and Resilience, a part of the City of Pittsburgh Department of City Planning, will be sending notification letters to the owners of all buildings that must comply with the Pittsburgh Building Benchmarking Ordinance (Ord. No. 29-2016).

The letter will include a guide on how to comply and additional information about the benefits of regularly monitoring building performance.

Passed in October 2016, the Pittsburgh Building Benchmarking Ordinance requires owners of all non-residential buildings over 50,000 sq. Ft. to track and report annual energy and water consumption data to the City. Starting this year, the data for buildings required to report must be submitted to the city by June 1. Following this submission period, the city will prepare a report to contextualize this data and make it publicly available.

Buildings in Pittsburgh account for 81 percent of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions. Benchmarking gives building engineers, managers, owners, and tenants valuable information on how their buildings perform over time, as well as how they compare to peer buildings.

While the Building Benchmarking Ordinance does not require buildings owners to take any measures to reduce energy or water use, elsewhere the increased awareness of energy and water use brought about by benchmarking has been shown to result in a four to seven percent reduction in utility use.

More information about the ordinance, how to comply, and the list of buildings that must comply can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/programs/building-benchmarking.