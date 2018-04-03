Allentown meeting April 3

The Allentown CDC monthly public meeting on Tuesday, April 3, 6 p.m. will feature LaTrenda Leonard Sherrill with a Pittsburgh Promise update and Ian Eberhardt from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Knoxville.

In addition, Allentown business owners Santana Williams, Splish Splash Laundromat, and Laura Cordoni, Worm Return/Composting will make short presentations. There will also be neighborhood updates and opportunities to join committees.

The meeting will take place at the Allentown Senior Center, 631 E. Warrington Avenue. A light dinner will be provided.

Allentown monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. Those with questions or who would like to RSVP may contact Renee at 412-277-4172, renee@pghhilltopalliance.org.