ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Allentown meeting April 3

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 3, 2018



The Allentown CDC monthly public meeting on Tuesday, April 3, 6 p.m. will feature LaTrenda Leonard Sherrill with a Pittsburgh Promise update and Ian Eberhardt from the Carnegie Library of PittsburghKnoxville.

In addition, Allentown business owners Santana Williams, Splish Splash Laundromat, and Laura Cordoni, Worm Return/Composting will make short presentations. There will also be neighborhood updates and opportunities to join committees.

The meeting will take place at the Allentown Senior Center, 631 E. Warrington Avenue. A light dinner will be provided.

Allentown monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. Those with questions or who would like to RSVP may contact Renee at 412-277-4172, renee@pghhilltopalliance.org.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/06/2018 05:31