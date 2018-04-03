Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 4, at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• 44 Pius LP, 44 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Codes 115.1, 108.2.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, April 4, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Tamara S. Skirboll, 225 Shiloh Street, 19th Ward, Codes 604.3.2, 107.2.1.

• Key Point Real Estate LLC, 455 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.7, 304.6, 304.13, 307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Fahed Alsoud, 0 W. Warrington Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, April 5, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Daniel Josephs, 317 Birmingham Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Ana Realty LLC, 2608 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Idris Ambunga, 0 Bausman Street (14R-220), 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• Gary B. McLaurin, 311 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 304.10, 305.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsvil le Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.