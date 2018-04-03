Mt. Oliver residents reminded of change in trash collection day

Concerned that Mt. Oliver Borough residents may not have received the notice sent from Republic Services notifying them of a change in collection day, borough officials sent their own notice to property owners.

On March 20, Republic Services changed Mt. Oliver’s collection day from Monday to Tuesday, but many residents continue to place their trash out on Sunday evening where it remains until Tuesday. In the reminder letter, Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson states “trash can only be placed on the curb for pick-up after 6 p.m. the day before scheduled collection.”

The letter warned due to the volume of issues being faced in the borough with trash collection and storage, they would be stepping up code enforcement. Violation of trash collection policies and procedures will result in fines.

In the borough, trash stored outdoors must: be placed in durable and watertight containers that must be tightly sealed at all times. Those containers also must be kept on the side or rear of the property.

Trash may not be placed at the curb before 6 p.m. the evening before the scheduled pick up. When placed at the curb, it must be in either approved containers or disposable plastic bags designed for waste disposal with sufficient strength to maintain physical integrity when lifted by the top. Grocery bags and carboard boxes are not appropriate for trash disposal.

According to the notice, Mt. Oliver residents are permitted to place up to 15 bags, or an equivalent number of containers, and no more than two bulky items for pick up each week. Bags or containers may not exceed 50 pounds.

Bulk items including brush, tree trimmings, boards, and carpeting must be cut in four-foot lengths and tied in 18-inch bundles. Appliances containing refrigerant will only be picked up if the appliance has a sticker certifying the refrigerant has been removed.

Televisions and other electronics are never accepted.

Mt. Oliver Borough residents with questions about collection limits, should contact Republic Services at 412-429-2600.