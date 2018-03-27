Real estate transactions for issue of March 27, 2018

17th Ward

Eli Kasan to Kiel Batanian at 1516 Clinton St. for $212,000.

SS Venture LLC to Daniel Gerber at 1816 Fox Way for $447,390.

Alfred Diorio to Prop Guys LLC at 10 Ingress Way for $140,000.

Estate of Joan Patterson to Robert and Kortney Zoelle at 1820 Jane St. for $125,000.

James Lydon to Peter and Michele Margittai at 137 S. 15th St. for $77,500.

18th Ward

Terra Building Group LLC to Lina Chen and James Brett Robinson at 407 Kambach St. for $267,500.

19th Ward

Diane Rectenwald to Richard Platt Jr. and Lisa Platt at 310 Augusta St. for $159,900.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Andrew Swensen and Michelle VanDoeren at 540 Bigham Road Unit 703 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,394).

Anthony DeFilippo to JEK 4 Investments LLC at 508 Boggs Ave. for $280,000.

Bradley Street LLP to Timothy and Lori Sullivan at 496 Bradley St. for $515,000.

Curtis Kennedy to USG Forty LLC at 175 Hallock St. for $67,000.

Christine Osborne to Swiftcreek SFR Honus LLC at 810 Southern Ave. for $137,500.

29th Ward

Thomas Beck et al. to John Enright III and Gloria Enright at 1716 Amanda Ave. for $80,000.

Marcella Emanuele to Jason and Nicole Maxwell at 116 Minooka St. for $40,000.

30th Ward

Jetglo Properties LLC to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 408 Daytona St. for $10,000.

William Marquard Jr. to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 433 Parklow St. for $15,000.

Mt. Oliver

Estate of Robert Dryer Jr. to Beverly Wright at 308 Jacob St. for $50,000.

Shirley Reutzel to Michael Mikenis at 674 Kessler St. for $15,000.

Tamara Drayden to Gidget Wilbur at 206 Onyx St. for $80,750.