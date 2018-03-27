Zone 3 community crime alerts for March 18-25

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: March 19-25.

Duquesne Heights (1911) - Nothing to report (NTR)

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Robbery – 100 blk. Bailey Ave. - 3/22/18 at 2:30 AM – An employee called to report a business robbery. The employee reported 2 black males one with a firearm entered the store and demanded took the cash from the register and lottery tickets. Amount of loss is over $64.

South Shore (1921) – NTR

Bon Air (1806) - NTR

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Theft from vehicle – 2400 blk. Patterson St. - between 1/1/18 at noon and 2/4/18 at 8 AM – Victim reported seeing a suspect wearing his stolen jacket. He called 911 and officers found the male fitting the description. Officers were able to recover the stolen wallet, movie card, & jacket and returned them to the owner. Officers notified the suspect he will be required to appear in court from his (Dustin Hackel) arrest & released on scene.

Theft from vehicle – 2400 blk. Mission St. - between 3/20/18 at 6 PM and 3/22/18 at 9:30 AM – Victim observed her vehicle had been rifled throughout the interior. However, nothing appears to have been taken.

Theft from vehicle – 2900 blk. Mary St. - between 3/21/18 at 8:30 PM and 3/22/18 at 10 AM – Victim reported his PA plate JPF0182 was stolen off of his vehicle.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Pius St. - between 3/20/18 at 5 PM and 3/21/18 at 7:40 AM – Victim reported coins were stolen out of her vehicle. Amount of loss is $7.

Theft – 2600 blk. S. 18th St. - 3/22/18 between 1:30 PM and 11 PM – Victim reported a package was delivered to her home. However, when she arrived home the package was gone. Amount of loss is $140 for American Eagle clothing.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Stolen vehicle – S. 19th St. & E. Carson St. - between 3/18/18 at 4 PM and 3/19/18 at noon – Victim reported her white 2011 Nissan Versa with PA plate DMG 4018 had been stolen.

Theft – 100 blk. S. 15th St. - between 3/17/18 at 10:30 AM and 3/18/18 at 8 AM – Victim reported his Specialized 2011 Myka Hardtail Elite red/black bike was stolen. Loss is $855.

Theft – 1500 blk. E. Carson St. - 3/17/18 at 4 PM – Victim reported her keys to her vehicle and key chain was stolen. The amount of loss is unknown.

Aggravated assault – 1700 blk. E. Carson St. - 3/18/18 at 12:42 AM – Victim was involved in a fight with multiple people 2 who have been identified. The victim and suspect(s) argue then start fighting. The fight is dissolved, but only to start moments later. The victim is knocked to the ground were the group kicks him and a member of the group strikes him with a bar stool. Detective to apply for arrest warrants.

Theft from vehicle – 1900 blk. Fox Way – between 3/20/18 at 7 PM and 3/21/18 at 1 PM – Victim reported her pants, Beats headphones, & lottery tickets were stolen out of her vehicle. The amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 1700 blk. Mary St. - between 3/20/18 at 8 PM and 3/21/18 at 11 AM – Victim reported cash stolen from her vehicle. Loss is $5.

Theft – E. Carson St. & S. 9th St. - 3/21/18 at 11 PM – Victim reported a known person stole his medication. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 1000 blk. E. Carson St. - between 1/18/18 at midnight and 2/19/18 at midnight – A business reported 3 charge backs from a customer. Loss is $107.52.

Robbery – 100 blk. S. 23rd St. - 3/25/18 at 2:50 PM – Victim reported being robbed by a white male, 45-50 years old, parially grey long hair, full beard, wearing black jacket, blue jeans, & black tossel cap. The victim asked the suspect if he needed help. The suspect responded by demanding her money. When the victim explained she did not have any the suspect pulled out a silver handgun. The suspect left.

Robbery – Sarah St. & S. 20th St. - 3/24/18 at 8:45 PM – Victim reported a known person who asked her for cigarettes. When she opened the purse the known suspect then grabbed her cash in the purse and fled.

Theft – 2000 blk. E Carson St. - between 3/23/18 at 8 PM and 3/24/18 at 1:30 AM – Victim reported her credit card was taken while she was at a local bar. The amount of loss is over $5.

Allentown (1803) –

Aggravated assault & Burglary – 100 blk. Beltzhoover Ave. - 3/24/18 at 1:16 AM – Officers responded to a home invasion call. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim bleeding from wrist and stomach. The victim stated a known person entered the home and held her at knife point. The victim screamed for help then struggled. The victim was then cut while the known suspect fled.

Stolen vehicle – 900 blk. Climax St. - between 3/23/18 at 5 PM and 3/24/18 at 9:30 AM – The victim was informed by a known person he let use his car that it had been stolen overnight. The vehicle is a black 2005 Audi S4 with PA plate HWL2222.

Theft – 700 blk. Lillian St. - between 3/23/18 at 10 PM and 3/24/18 at 12:30 AM – Victim reported a known person stole her keys.

Mount Oliver (1607)

Theft from vehicle – 400 blk. Fisher St. - 3/19/18 between 1:15 AM and 3 PM – Victim reported checks were stolen from the vehicle which was parked.

Burglary & Stolen vehicle – 400 blk. Cathedral Ave. - between 3/18/18 at 5:30 PM and 3/19/18 at 5:30 AM – Victims reported her white 2009 Ford Focus with Ohio plate & a green Audi A6 with PA plate had been stolen. The victim reported the keys were stolen from inside his home. The Ford was recovered and a "hit and run" accident in Zone 1.

Arlington (1603)

Theft from vehicle – 2400 blk. Charcot St. - 3/19/18 at 1:40 AM – A witness saw a someone in the process of stealing items out of his neighbors vehicle. The suspect fled and nothing appears to have been taken.

Arlington Heights (1604) – NTR

Beltzhoover (1809) – NTR

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Theft – 1200 blk. Brownsville Rd. - between 3/18/18 at 3:30 PM and 3/19/18 at 9:45 AM – Victim reported she "wired" money to her family with the assistance of a known person. The victim contacted her family only to learn they never received the money. The service provide reported the sender picked up the money. Amount of loss is $500.

Aggravated assault – 1100 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 3/21/18 at 8:50 PM – A business employee reported a male was making rude remarks to a man's wife. The husband then enters the bar and throws the male down and begins kicking him. The employee was advised to have the victim contact the police once he is out of the hospital to follow-up with the report. The victim was being treated for broken ribs according to the employee.

Theft from vehicle – 1900 blk. Westmont Ave. - between 3/23/18 at 8 PM and 3/24/18 at 11:11 AM – Victim reported her cash, gift cards, & bank card were stolen from her vehicle. The amount of loss is unknown.

Burglary – 1900 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 3/24/18 at 4:48 AM – Officers responded to a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers observed the door had been smashed & the lights were on. Several packs of Newport cigarettes were taken.

Theft from vehicle – 300 blk. Linnview Ave. - 3/24/18 between midnight and 7:30 AM – Victim reported coins, 8-pack of Gatorade, & Reese candy stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is over $13.

Theft – 100 blk. Parkfield St. - 3/24/18 at 2:30 PM – Victim fell off hover board and injured himself. After returning from the hospital for treatment, the victim went back to retrieve his Hoverboard Ultra (blue) but it was gone. Amount of loss is $198.

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

Stolen vehicle – 200 blk. Bernard St. - 3/25/18 between 2 AM and 3:45 PM – Victim reported a known person took his red & black 1990 Chevrolet C1500 truck and did not return it.

St. Clair (1606)

Knoxville (3001)

Theft – 100 blk. Charles St. - between 3/16/18 at 11:30 PM and 3/17/18 at 7 AM – Victim reported a known person stole her medication, cash, & 4 packs of cigarettes. The amount of loss is over $170.

Stolen vehicle – 300 blk. Rochelle St. - 3/22/18 at 7:40 AM – Victim reported she left her vehicle running to "warm up". When she came back out the vehicle was gone. The vehicle was a red 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Florida plate. It was recovered in Zone 1.