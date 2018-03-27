Drinking water support

The tragedy of Flint, Michigan’s drinking water fiasco is a stark reminder of the threat that lead in drinking water continues to pose today.

To make matters worse, there’s growing data showing elevated levels of lead at the place where some of our most vulnerable--our kids--spend so much of their time: their schools. It’s critical we reduce the threat of lead in school drinking fountains and tap water so that we can protect our kids and teachers.

Luckily, new legislation has been introduced by state Representative Karen Boback (Wyoming County) that will improve testing and reporting of lead in drinking water in Pennsylvania’s schools, and reduce the acceptable threshold for this dangerous contaminant. This proposal is House Bill 2025, and PennEnvironment applauds Rep. Boback for championing this important issue.

Residents concerned about lead in drinking water should call on their local officials to support this proposal.

Ashleigh Deemer

Western Pennsylvania

Director

PennEnvironment