SSPC will hold special Easter events

The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to special worship events this week.

On Thursday, March 29, all are welcome to a Last Supper Remembrance Dinner at 7 p.m., with informal worship and the sharing of the Lord’s Supper at the dinner tables; those attending are asked to bring a food dish to share.

On Friday, March 30, all are welcome to a Good Friday Meditation Service at noon.

Easter Sunday, April 1, all are welcome to the 11 a.m. worship celebration, and Sunday School is provided during the service for youth 12 years and younger. Afterward, there will be Easter Egg Hunts for children.

The Church is at the corner of South 20th and Sarah streets on South Side and is fully handicap accessible. For more information, call 412-431-0118.