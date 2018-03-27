ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

S.S. Chamber Happy Hour is this Thursday

 
March 27, 2018



The South Side Chamber of Commerce and Business Network International (BNI) will co-host a happy hour on Thursday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m., at The Urban Tap, 1209 East Carson Street.

Since last October, the BNI Rainmakers have been meeting at the South Side Welcome Center every Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. The Rainmakers are a dynamic, dedicated group of local business professionals. They are part of the world's largest business networking and business referral organization.

Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and cash bar. RSVP at http://www.southsidechamber.org/032918-rsvp, info@southsidechamber.org, or 412-431-3360.

 
