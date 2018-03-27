Spaghetti dinner will benefit landslide victims

A Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Butler Family will take place on April 15 at Sullivan Hall from 4-7 p.m.

On February 25, the Butler Family and fur babies were devastated by the landslide on Mt. Washington. They had a brief time to gather essentials but lost everything. In an instant, 30 years of living were gone. Insurance does not cover this “Act of Nature” so community leaders are hosting a fundraiser for the family to help them regain hope and a new beginning.

Donation for the spaghetti dinner is $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12 and under 3 are free. Drawings and auction items will also be available. A “Wishing them Well” corner for house warming gifts and a friendly card of hope may be placed in the wishing them well. To go dinners will also be available

Basket donations accepted until April 7. Any questions, contact Natalie at 412-932-7644 or email Carlnat1210@yahoo.com or find the fundraiser on FaceBook under “Butler Family Fundraiser.”