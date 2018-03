GCU Lodge 28 based out of St. John the Baptist, 1720 Jane Street, South Side, will hold a Norwex party matching funds fundraiser on Sunday, April 15 beginning at noon.

Norwex products improve your health, your home and the environment by provide the power to clean without using harmful chemicals.

Any questions/RSVP to Kim at 412-999-5714. All profits will benefit the church’s roof repair fund.