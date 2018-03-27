Knoxville man to direct Mount Washington CDC

Gordon Davidson, a Pittsburgh native who currently resides in Knoxville, has joined the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) as the organization's executive director.

Mr. Davidson earned a Master of Science in Public Management and Policy degree from Carnegie Mellon University's H. John Heinz III School of Public Policy and Management, in addition to a Bachelor of Architecture and a Bachelor of Science in Building Science with emphases in Urban Planning and Zoning Code Development from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, School of Architecture.

In addition to his education, he brings 30 years of experience in real estate development, remodeling and home building, economic development, and business management and consulting. He has also worked successfully with a wide range of public, private, and non-profit organizations, including the National Recycling Coalition, Inc., the National Information Technology Center, the Pittsburgh High Technology Council, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

As executive director of the MWCDC, some of Mr. Davidson's responsibilities will include implementing the new strategic plan through various programs and priorities adopted by the board of directors and community, developing new programs and plans that meet community needs, developing multiple funding strategies to continue to enhance the business development and housing strategy activities of the MWCDC, and developing strong channels of communication with community members and stakeholders in order to best understand resident and business needs and accomplish organization's goals.

"The MWCDC is pleased to have full time staff once again, particularly with the skills and experience that Gordon brings," says Board President Mike Grande. "The board of directors is confident that he will help us to better deliver on our mission to engage community, promote development, and provide opportunity."