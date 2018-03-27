Hot Metal Faith will hold Easter services beginning on Good Friday

Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community will host Easter activities this weekend.

On Good Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. they will host Barabbas Re-imagined in the main hall. Come experience the good of Good Friday through the eyes of Barabbas as he encounters Jesus in his life in unexpected ways and unexpected places. Join in for this narrative worship experience as they imagine what life might have been like for Barabbas and what the cross really represented in his life

An Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, March 31 at 9:45 a.m. in the patio. This fun Easter Egg Hunt is for toddlers and kids up to fifth grade on the patio.

Easter Worship Gathering is on Sunday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. in the main hall. To celebrate Easter Sunday, the biggest day in the Christian year, they are going big with a big band and a big sound to celebrate the resurrection life. There will not be a lunch following the service.

For more information, call 412-481-4010, email hotmetal@hotmetalbridge.com or visit http://www.hotmetalbridge.com. Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community is at 2700 Jane St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203.