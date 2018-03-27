ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Hot Metal Faith will hold Easter services beginning on Good Friday

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 27, 2018



Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community will host Easter activities this weekend.

On Good Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. they will host Barabbas Re-imagined in the main hall. Come experience the good of Good Friday through the eyes of Barabbas as he encounters Jesus in his life in unexpected ways and unexpected places. Join in for this narrative worship experience as they imagine what life might have been like for Barabbas and what the cross really represented in his life

An Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, March 31 at 9:45 a.m. in the patio. This fun Easter Egg Hunt is for toddlers and kids up to fifth grade on the patio.

Easter Worship Gathering is on Sunday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. in the main hall. To celebrate Easter Sunday, the biggest day in the Christian year, they are going big with a big band and a big sound to celebrate the resurrection life. There will not be a lunch following the service.

For more information, call 412-481-4010, email hotmetal@hotmetalbridge.com or visit http://www.hotmetalbridge.com. Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community is at 2700 Jane St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 03/29/2018 20:32