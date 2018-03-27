Holy Week services schedule for St. Paul of the Cross Monastery

St. Paul of the Cross Monastery, 148 Monastery Avenue, Holy Week services continue this week with Sacrament of Reconciliation will take place Wednesday, March 28, 6-7 p.m.

The Pascal Triduum is scheduled for:

Holy Thursday, March 29 at 9 a.m., Solemn Tenebrae; and, 7 p.m. Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper Adoration until 10 p.m.

Good Friday, March 30 at 9 a.m., Solemn Tenebrae; noon, The Music of the Passion; and, 3:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion.

Holy Saturday, March 31 at 9 a.m., Solemn Tenebrae; and, 8:30 p.m., Easter Vigil.

No confessions will be heard during the Triduum.

Easter Sunday, April 1 services will be at 8 a.m., Mass of Easter Sunday and 10 a.m., Mass of Easter Sunday.