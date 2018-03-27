Great American Cleanup has help for neighborhoods

Registration for the 2018 Great American Cleanup of PA is open.

This annual event ends on May 31. During this period, registered events can get free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests from PennDOT district offices, as supplies last. Events can be litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, beautification projects, special collections, and education events and must be registered through the Great American Cleanup of PA website, www.gacofpa.org, to receive free cleanup supplies.

As part of this event, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring Let’s Pick It Up PA – Everyday from April 7 through April 30. During this time, trash collected at registered events can be taken to participating landfills free or for a reduced cost with prior approval.