South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Free brake light repair clinic at Hilltop United Methodist

 
March 27, 2018



On Saturday, April 7 from 2-6 p.m., the Pittsburgh chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America will hold a free brake light repair clinic, “Gimme A Brake (Light),” in the Hilltop United Methodist Church parking lot for anyone in need of a new brake or tail light bulb on their vehicle.

A burned-out brake light is one of the most common reasons for a traffic stop, increasing the likelihood of police interaction. Funded by the Pittsburgh DSA chapter, “Gimme A Brake (Light)” will be conducted by members of the organization who will be on hand all afternoon to welcome anyone in need of a new brake or tail light.

Pittsburghers interested in reserving an appointment for a specific time may send an email with their vehicle’s make/model to info@pghdsa.org, but no appointments are needed; drivers may pull in day-of for the service.

Gimme A Brake (Light): A Free Brake Light Repair Clinic will take place in the Hilltop United Methodist Church parking lot, 631 E Warrington Avenue.

 
