South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Flea Market at Shred-It event

 
March 27, 2018



The Concord Presbyterian Church will hold a Flea Market in conjunction with the Carrick Business Association’s Shred It event on April 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

In addition to the Flea Market, the church will host a Bake Sale and have refreshments available for purchase. Tables are available for the Flea Market for $15. The sale will be outside in the parking lot, weather permitting.

The Concord Presbyterian Church is at 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15210. To reserve a table, call 412-882-1141. Proceeds will benefit Concord’s Campers’ Fun.

 
