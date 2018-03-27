Discussion centers on barriers and challenges for single mothers

Seventy-one percent of households living in poverty in the Pittsburgh metro area are headed by single mothers with young children.

The Knoxville Community Council (KCC) welcomes all on April 5 to join the Women and Girls Foundation to discover new ways to connect women to the tremendous wealth being invested in the region. The goal is to create a comprehensive integrated system—a Femisphere—where women can access all the resources and services they and their families need to thrive.

Join the KCC for dinner and discussion – a talk about your experiences as a single mom. They want to know what the barriers and challenges are, what types of supports and services they need and share some resources.

The program will take place on April 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Pl. Pittsburgh 15210.

A $25 Visa Gift card will be given to each participant, food and childcare will be provided. RSVP is required, contact Sharlee @ 412-512-4533 to RSVP.