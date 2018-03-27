Application period for Learn & Earn youth employment program is open

Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh and Partner4Work have announced the opening of the application period for the Learn & Earn Summer Youth Employment Program and called on area employers to inspire the next generation of talent by participating in Learn & Earn’s Corporate Internship component.

Learn & Earn annually connects nearly 2,000 underserved Allegheny County and Pittsburgh residents ages 14 through 21 with six-week summer jobs in high-demand sectors including health care, education and STEM. There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to the summer employment program.

Learn & Earn opportunities can range from career exploration activities, service-learning or work-study to entrepreneurship and corporate internships.

Learn & Earn will accept applications for summer 2018 job opportunities from March 19 through 11 p.m. on Friday, May 4. The work period begins June 25 and runs through August 3.

Interested youth should visit www.jobs4summer.org to apply online or find a map of sites to visit in-person for additional support in applying.