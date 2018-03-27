Adoption programs will help to keep Pittsburgh free of litter

Anticipating all the trash left along our roadways, waterways and parks after the thaw?

Whether intentionally put there or blown from trash cans, dumpsters, shopping carts or cars, every community has pockets of unsightly trash. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful invites local residents, organizations, civic groups, and businesses to be part of the solution by joining their statewide adoption program. The program is an option for most types of local areas, such as municipal roads, communities, parks, neighborhood blocks, greenways, waterways and trails.

According to Keep America Beautiful’s 2009 National Visible Litter Survey and Litter Cost Study, litter clean-up costs the U.S. more than an estimated $11.5 billion each year with municipalities spending more than $790 million and counties spending $185 million each year.

The Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful adoption program works helps mitigate the costs associated with cleaning up by encouraging local residents to take ownership of our communities. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful provides a sign recognizing the groups or individuals who have adopted the road or area and seeks the support of the local municipalities to provide the sign post, install the sign and provide trash disposal options, as needed.

“Many communities depend on volunteers to clean up litter. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful works hand in hand with local municipalities and counties to provide residents with the tools and resources they need to keep our communities clean and beautiful,” stated Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

“Our adoption program encourages partnerships between local residents and municipalities to work together to reduce the amount of litter in our shared spaces. We are grateful for the support of municipalities and volunteers across the state.”

The benefits of removing roadside litter are far-reaching. It sends a message to travelers that littering and dumping will not be tolerated, removes dangers to people, animals and equipment, makes our communities more attractive for residents, tourists and potential newcomers and increases property values and community pride.

For more information visit Keeppabeautiful.org and click on Keep It or contact Stephanie Larson at slarson@keeppabeautiful.org or 724-836-4121 x104. For information about adopting a state maintained road, visit the PA Department of Transportation at www.penndot.gov and search Adopt-a-Highway.