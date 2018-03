Friends of McKinley Park will hold a Kick-Off Meeting on March 28, 6 p.m. at the Delmont Shelter House, 600 Delmont Avenue.

Those interested in becoming more involved with the advocacy and planning efforts surrounding McKinley Park are welcome to join in the conversation.

RSVP by emailing etobin@pittsburghparks.org or by calling 412-682-7275, ext. 239.