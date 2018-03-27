Mt. Oliver Housing Court

Outcome of Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case on March 19 in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Sean Allen, 141 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 108.1.5, Dangerious Structure: Continued to April 12.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case isscheduled for Tuesday, April 3, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Ex Properties, 156 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks.The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Sean Allen, 141 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 108.1.5, Dangerious Structure.

• Joseph Cardello, 200 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks.

• Kent Trant, 219 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks.

• Lee Yung-Cheng, 147 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks.

• Charity Chewe, 124 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks.

All Mt. Oliver Borourgh Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.