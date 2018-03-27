Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 28, at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Linda Fingers, 930 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Thomas Darwin, 7 Vincent Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, March 29, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• John J. Varney, 2400 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Christopher Carroll, 34 Minooka Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Albert F. and Virginia M. Eckert, 126 Santron Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 302.8.

• Dorine Brackett, 427 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.13, 304.7.

• Kaja Holdings 2 LLC, 328 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 304.11, 304.6.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsvil le Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.