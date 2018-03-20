ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Real estate transactions for issue of March 20

 
March 20, 2018



16th Ward

David Allen Kozerski to RDH Investments LLC at 2402 Charcot St. for $6,500.

Estate of Marsha Hutter to Roger Choka at 2407 Holt St. for $50,100.

Shawn Clark to Three B Development LLC at 2401 Salisbury St. for $70,000.

17th Ward

Dale Reese to Theodore and Andrea Haaz at 12 Enon Way for $285,000.

MAPA Real Estate Holdings LLC to Opus One Real Estate Holdings at 58 S. 12th St. for $360,000.

Gerry Leco to Andrew Mullen and Ritu Kannekanti at 69 S. 19th St. for $279,000.

18th Ward

Justin McIntosh to PGH City Holdings LLC at 843 Freeland St. for $17,000.

Estate of Dorothy Poole to Justin Parry at 444 Ruxton St. for $15,000.

19th Ward

Tina M Geigere Koral to FF&J Properties LLC at 330 Augusta St. for $70,000.

Michael Cunningham to MAA 2 LLC at 435 Augusta St. for $75,000.

Richard Hetland to MLC Investment Group LLC at 142 Bertha St. for $199,500.

FRMM Group LLC to Matthew and Valerie Amick at 223 Meridan St. for $482,000.

Mt. Washington Community Development C to John DeSantis at 502 Natchez St. for $12,000.

William Glick to Joseph Mosovsky and Brandi Kautz at 378 Republic St. for $147,500.

Megan Wilson to Keith and Rick Traffican at 28 Ruth St. for $189,900.

Travis Marrara to Tyler Hartz at 84 Southern Ave. for $95,000.

Kevin Cagni et al. to P4 Investments L.P. at 124 Ulysses St. for $90,000.

Edward Simeoni to Mark German at 1704 W. Carson St. for $60,000.

29th Ward

Geraldine Yayo to GMMJ LLC at 2710 Brownsville Road for $90,000.

Estate of Ann Krause to Ryan Shannon at 38 Cedricton St. for $82,500.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Theresa Massie at 2427 Diehl Ave. for $15,000.

Trifera LLC to Atlantica LLC at 2433 Eiler Ave. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,908).

Atlantica LLC to Joshua Pascazi at 2433 Eiler Ave. for $28,400.

Ruth Mandrier to Barr Property Development Inc. at 316 Overbrook Blvd. for $42,000.

Richard Bartholomew to Emily Bodak at 2027 Westmont Ave. for $137,500.

Mt. Oliver

Marlex Properties LLC to Realmark Properties at 218 Amanda Ave. for $24,000.

 
