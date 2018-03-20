Zone 3 community crime alerts for March 5-11

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of March 5-11.

Duquesne Heights (1911) - Nothing to report (NTR)

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Theft – 800 blk. Boggs Ave. - between 11/11/17 at 1 PM and 3/5/18 at 1 PM – Victim reported packages set to her home had been stolen. The amount of loss is $295.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Cushman St. - between 3/10/18 at 9:45 PM and 3/11/18 at 3:50 AM – Victims reported items from the vehicle. The items were a black purse, Vera Bradley wallet, cash, permit, insurance card, vehicle card, change, & Holister pants. Amount of loss is $480.

South Shore (1921)

Bon Air (1806) –

Theft – 800 blk. Saw Mill Run Blvd – 3/5/18 at 1 AM – An employee reported an unknown male stole shelving units, wooden table, bags of shoes & purses from the business. Amount of loss is unknown.

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Burglary – 700 blk. Arlington Ave. - 3/7/18 from noon to 7:25 PM – A property owner found his door open. His Whirlpool washer & dryer were stolen along with his Milwaukee miter saw. Amount of loss is $1,300.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Holt St. - 3/9/18 at 0645 – Victim left her Northface bookbag in the vehicle and when she returned it was gone. The bookbag had an HP laptop and medication in it. Amount of loss is over $900.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Theft – 1000 blk. E. Carson St. – 3/4/18 at 1 AM – Victim reported her phone case wallet with her ID (state & student) were stolen. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 2500 blk. Sarah St. - between 11/1/17 at midnight and 3/7/18 at midnight – A contractor reported having his Rigid bran power tools and Milwaukee M18 brand power tools were stolen from his work site. The amount of loss is unknown due to a list of stolen equipment is not available.

Theft from vehicle – S.23rd St. & E. Carson St. - 3/7/18 between 2:30 PM and 11:30 PM – Victim reported finding the vehicle's driver side front & rear windows broken out. A firearm (Taurus 3127 .357 caliber) was stolen out of the vehicle along with 5 music CDs. Amount of loss is $425.

Theft – 200 blk. McKean St. - between 2/20/18 at 9 AM and 3/7/18 at 10 AM – A manager of a local business reported State Inspection and Emissions stickers were stolen. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 3200 blk. E. Carson St. - 3/9/18 at 10:45 AM – An employee at a local business reported her black wallet, debit card, state ID, and cash had been stolen. Amount of loss is over $1,200.

Theft by deception – 1000 blk. E. Carson St. - 1/1/18 at 12:32 AM – A local business called to report a charge back from a customer who ordered food with a debit/credit card. Amount of loss is $53.69.

Theft by deception – 1000 blk. E. Carson St. - 1/4/18 at 8:53 PM – A local business called to report a charge back from a customer who ordered food with a debit/credit card. Amount of loss is $92.77.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. S. 4th St. - 3/10/18 at 4:41 PM – Victim reported his drivers side front window was smashed out and his leather wallet, debit cards, cash, driver's license, & jacket had been stolen. Amount of loss is over $21.

Aggravated assault – 1300 blk. E. Carson St. - 3/11/18 at 9:18 PM – Officers arrested Lindsay Cahill and she was taken to the county jail. Officers responded to a fight at a local restaurant/bar. When officers arrived a fight between both parties was occurring. While officers were separating the parties a female interfered by interfering with the officers trying to maintain order. She had to be restrained. In the process, she kicked an officer in the groin. The fight was over the female (Cahill) being refused service due to intoxication. Her boyfriend then got in staffs "face" the pushed him back and Cahill punched the staff member.

Allentown (1803)

Theft from vehicle – 800 blk. McLain St. – 3/5/18 at 3:10 PM – Victim reported her clutch Lulu Lemon wallet was stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

Stolen vehicle – Beltzhoover Ave. & Guyman Way – between 3/1/18 at 4 PM and 3/5/18 at 6:20 AM – Victim reported her silver 2001 Chrysler Town Country with PA plate KNY3132 was stolen.

Theft from vehicle – 1100 blk. Arlington Ave. - between 3/5/18 at 11 PM and 3/6/18 at 8:35 AM – Victim reported the front passenger side window being smashed. The victim observed her purse, backpack, & Apple iPad were stolen too. The purse & backpack were recovered later a short distance from the theft. Amount of loss is unknown.

Robbery – 700 blk. Proctor Way - 3/6/18 at 4 PM – Victim reported a known person came over to her home and pulled out a silver revolver and pointed at her head. The suspect then took her book bag with phone chargers, wallet, and cash.

Mount Oliver (1607) - NTR

Arlington (1603)

Arlington Heights (1604)

Burglary – 3000 blk. Arlington Ave. - between 2/20/18 at 11 PM and 3/9/18 at 11:15 AM - Victim returned home and found someone had entered through a window and stole her 3 55" smart TVs, a 40" TV, PlayStation 4, & 2 hover boards. Amount of loss is $2,525.

Beltzhoover (1809)

Robbery – 500 blk. Industry St. - 3/9/18 at 7:30 AM – Victim reported to a school crossing guard he had been robbed at gun point by a black male. Officers arrived moments later. Officers spotted a suspect fitting the description and the suspect upon being ordered to stop fled. Officers found the male hiding underneath a porch. The suspect was detained for identification purposes. The victim stated the suspect grabbed his wallet taking $400. Allen McCarthy was arrested and taken to the county jail for the robbery.

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904) –

Theft – 2500 blk. Brownsville Rd. - between 2/27/18 at 2 PM and 3/6/18 at 8:14 AM – Victim reported a known person stole his Safe Link Trac phone. Amount of loss is $20.

Robbery – 300 blk. Spencer Ave. - 3/6/18 at 7:20 PM – Officers responded to a pizza delivery driver who was robbed at gun point. Officers checked the area and found a pizza bag. Officers heard noise and saw people lifting a mattress and moving around inside a home. Officers checked the residence with person and found 2 pizzas. The driver identified 3 of the 4 people as the people who robbed him. Officers also recovered a firearm. Deon Calloway, Steven Prezzie, & Hailey Holmes were arrested and taken to the county jail.

Theft – 200 blk. Parkfield – between 2/6/18 at noon and 3/10/18 at noon – Victim reported his cell phone was delivered to his residence and it had been stolen after it was delivered. The amount of loss is unknown.

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

Theft – 100 blk. Mullooly St. - between 3/2/18 at 1 AM and 3/11/18 at 7:31 PM – Victim reported his Dewalt Cordless Drill was stolen after it was delivered to his home. The amount of loss is $294.

St. Clair (1606)

Knoxville (3001) –

Theft – 300 blk. Rochelle St. – between 3/1/18 at midnight and 3/5/18 at 4:22 PM – Victim reported costume jewelry, 3 pearl bracelets, pearl necklace, & pearl earrings were stolen from her home. Amount of loss is $4.