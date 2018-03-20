Zone 3 community crime alerts for March 12-18

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of March 12-18.

Duquesne Heights (1911) - Nothing to report (NTR)

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Theft – 100 blk. Bailey Ave. – 3/14/18 at 1 PM – Victim reported his phone was stolen at a local business. The phone is Moto E4. Amount of loss is $60.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Bertha St. – between 3/14/18 at 8 PM and 3/15/18 at 8:10 AM – Victim reported a knife was stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

South Shore (1921)

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. E. Carson St. – between 3/11/18 at 7:30 PM and 3/13/18 at 2:29 AM – Victim reported his window was broken and coins and a parking pass were stolen. The amount of loss is $34.

Bon Air (1806) - NTR

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Burglary – 3100 blk. Stromberg St. – between 1/20/18 at 4:30 PM and 1/21/18 at 8:05 AM – A contractor remodeling a home reported his tools were stolen from the residence. The tools are a canvas bag, Dewalt 12 volt hammer drill with batteries, ratchet cutters, 2 channel locks, 2 allen key sets, Dewalt flash light, Milwaukee drill bit set, voltage tester, & multi tester. Amount of loss is over $600.

Theft from vehicle – 2500 blk. Josephine St. – 3/17/18 between 11:30 AM and 3:35 PM – Victim reported vehicle front passenger side window was broken and her bag of clothes, Northface jacket, & GPS were stolen. Amount of loss is over $150.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Theft – 2300 blk. Jane St. – 3/12/18 at 2:35 PM – Victim reported a package was delivered to her home and someone stole the package containing blank canvasses & wine glass. The amount of loss is $27.

Theft – 2300 blk. Jane St. – 3/15/18 at 5 AM – Victim called to report her porch light had been stolen. Amount of loss is $20.

Robbery – 100 blk. S. 21st St. – 3/16/18 at 1:45 AM – Victim stopped an officer on patrol stating her friend just robbed her by taking her cell phones and fled. The cell phones are a black and silver LG smartphone. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 1100 blk. E. Carson St. – between 3/11/18 at 1:30 AM and 3/13/18 at 2:20 PM – An owner of a business reported a known employee stole merchandise worth $106.93. A summons will applied for through the magistrate.

Aggravated assault – 1100 Blk. Bradish St. – 3/17/18 at 8:50 PM – Officers responded to location for a fight. A female stated she was struck in the head with a beer bottle after she asked other patrons in the bar to quit bumping into them. The victim pointed out a female she stated hit her with the bottle but another witness stated it was not her. The witness gave officers the other female's information. The incident started on 2 groups bumping into each other in a crowded bar on St. Patrick's Day.

Aggravated assault – 1500 blk. E. Carson St. – 3/17/18 at 10 PM – Officers were informed a bar was having problems with a patron. Upon arrival, Joseph Matrascia IV was kicked out of the bar and not allowed inside. Matrascia was informed he was not to back into the bar or he would be arrested. Matrascia's left and came back to the officer and squared his body to the officer (taking a fighting stance) and ask him if he had something to say. Officers detained Matrascia and were writing him non-traffic citations however Matrascia spit in officers faces and trying jerking away to get free. He continued by not giving officers an address and continued to scream. While being transported Matrascia attempted to kick an officer. He was taken to the county jail.

Aggravated assault – S. 15th St. & E. Carson St. – 3/17/18 at 7:56 PM – Officers working St. Patrick's Day event were approached by a Pittsburgh medic stating someone just tried to assault him. Medics were transporting a patient to the hospital when Lee Warren attempted to cross the street yelling at the medic that they almost hit him. Warren then went to the driver side and threw a punch at the medic driving the ambulance. However, the window was partially up and the punch did not strike the medic. The officers located the suspect and Lee Warren was arrested and transported to the county jail.

Theft (attempt) vehicle – 2000 blk. Wharton St. – between 3/17/18 at 12:30 PM and 3/18/18 at 1:10 PM – Victim reported someone pulled the window back and gained access to the vehicle and then tried to steal the vehicle by tearing apart the steering column and exposing the wires. There was nothing taken form the vehicle.

Theft from vehicle – 400 blk. Bingham St. – between 2/12/18 at midnight and 3/12/18 at 1 PM – An office manager reported their company van had the PA license plate (ZLG6300) stolen off of the vehicle.

Allentown (1803) - NTR

Mount Oliver (1607) - NTR

Arlington (1603)

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. Fernleaf St. – between 3/17/18 at 4 PM and 3/18/18 at 2:50 PM – Victim reported his vehicle driver side window was smashed but nothing appears to have been taken.

Arlington Heights (1604) – NTR

Beltzhoover (1809)

Theft – 900 blk. Montooth St. – between 3/16/18 at 9:30 AM and 3/17/18 at 11 AM – Victim reported her white 2006 Nissan Sentra was stolen. Earlier, the vehicle was found at the scene of a "hit and run" accident. The driver of the vehicle fled.

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Burglary – 100 blk. Hornaday Rd. – between3/12/18 at 8 PM and 3/15/18 at 6 PM – A landlord reported his tenants home was burglarized. He noticed the door was pried open and an iPad 4, Trac phone, & black tool kit with Craftsman sockets were stolen. Amount of loss is $330.

Theft from vehicle – 2300 blk. Valera St. – 3/16/18 between 12:30 AM and 9 AM – Victim reported his brown wallet, cash, driver's license, social security information, & credit cards were stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is over $20.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Clifton St. – between 3/16/18 at 7:30 PM and 3/17/18 at 10:18 AM – Victim reported her keys were stolen from her vehicle. The amount of loss is unknown.

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

Theft – 2000 blk. Saw Mill Run Blvd. – between 2/19/18 at 6 AM and 3/8/18 at 11 PM – A business reported a license plate was stolen off of one of their vehicles. PA plate K24790K.

St. Clair (1606)

Knoxville (3001)

Stolen vehicle – 500 blk. Brownsville Rd. – 3/13/18 at 11:20 PM – Victim reported her blue 2009 Pontiac Vibe with PA plate KJH5600 was stolen.

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. McKinley St. – 3/14/18 at 1:40 AM – Victim reported his wallet was stolen from his vehicle. The wallet had credit cards inside. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 100 blk. Charles St. – between3/16/18 at 11 PM and 3/17/18 at 7 AM – Victim reported a known person who was at her home took her cash, medication, & cigarettes. Amount of loss is over $170.