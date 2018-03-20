ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Volunteers wanted to help plant trees in Allentown

 
March 20, 2018



TreeVitalize will host a community tree planting day on April 7 from 9 a.m. to noon in Allentown.

Volunteers are welcome to help plant 11 trees in the neighborhood.

Those who would like to help, should meet at 831 E. Warrington Avenue, free parking is available in the lot next to the building. Coffee, snacks and lunch will be provided.

Volunteers should register online at: http://bit.ly/2p1z5Y6. The Facebook link to the event is: https://www.facebook.com/events/565172580535702/

TreeVitalize is administered by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

 
