South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Palm Sunday services at South Side Presbyterian

 
March 20, 2018



The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to worship services on Palm Sunday, March 25, at 11 a.m.

This is the anniversary of Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem on a donkey being praised by crowds with palm branches waving, knowing that the cross and resurrection were soon at hand. All are welcome to share in the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, and a special offering is to be received called One Great Hour of Sharing. The offering provides on-the-ground, long-term assistance after a disaster in our country and around the world, food assistance for the many struggling to have adequate food, and grants to help poor people develop sustaining work initiatives.

The South Side Presbyterian Church is at the corner of South 20th and Sarah streets and is fully handicap accessible. For more information, call 412-431-0118.

 
