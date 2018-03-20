Liberty Tunnel closures this week as project continues

PennDOT District 11 has announced Phase V of the Liberty Tunnel (Route 3069) Improvement Project has resumed this week, weather permitting.

A total of 96 overnight outbound (southbound) tunnel closures will occur in 2018. Overnight closures will occur nights, through March 23 from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night as crews begin installation of electrical conduit and cables, work on safety and control systems, and integrated equipment installation.

Friday night work may extend until noon on Saturdays. A weekly schedule will be provided in advance of all closures throughout the duration of the project.

The $30.27 million final phase of work will include roadway pavement rehabilitation, the addition of safety and control systems, air monitoring upgrades, a fire containment system and CCTV installation. Additionally, extensive renovation of the fan house including replacing eight fan units, replacing all electrical equipment, concrete repairs, roof and drainage repairs, and retaining wall erection will occur.

Additionally, 28 inbound closures will occur during this construction season. Two weekend closures may also occur in the tunnels.

Coordination between this project and the Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project is ongoing in an effort to minimize impacts to motorists.

Mosites Construction the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in mid-February 2019.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and be prepared for changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area. To access PennDOT traffic cameras within the corridor, visit http://www.otma-pgh.org/resources/links.

Log onto 511pa.com or call 5-1-1 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling or access 511 through a smartphone app for iPhone and Android devices. Drivers can also follow regional Twitter alerts on the 511pa website.