Green infrastructure upgrades planned for McKinley Park

Legislation introduced to Pittsburgh City Council last week would lead to green infrastructure improvemen ts to McKinley Park in Beltzhoover and Bon Air.

The green improvements would include landscape work, tree plantings and trimming, interior trails and steps. ADA-compliant ramps on Michigan Street, a new shelter with water and electrical hook-ups and interpretive signage will also be part of the work.

“This kind of project is good for our urban forests, good for our residents and good for the planet. I’m happy it can be done in our southern neighborhoods,” Mayor William Peduto said.

The park includes parts of Council Districts 3 and 4, represented respectively by Council President Bruce Kraus and Councilman Anthony Coghill.

“After years of hard work by DPW, CitiParks, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, PWSA, and numerous members of the South Pittsburgh community, we are so thrilled to take this next step in completing a much-needed improvement of McKinley Park,” Mr. Kraus said. “This historic park is a critical asset for our southern neighborhoods, and the partnership’s investment in active play space and green infrastructure shows our city’s commitment to securing the future of this nearly 150-year-old gem.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on council in passing this partnership agreement and continuing our work to make the park improvements a reality.”

“Bringing green infrastructure and landscape improvements to McKinley Park is an exciting step forward for District 4,” Mr. Coghill said. “We know that storm water management is a major issue in our district.”

The work is expected to cost up to $373,000. The Department of Public Works will perform some of the upgrades and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy – which first applied for grant funding for the project in 2015 – will install and maintain some of the green components.

“The Parks Conservancy’s green infrastructure work brings value to Pittsburgh through stormwater management and improved health of park ecosystems, supportive habitat for plants and animals, and visual enhancement of the park landscape,” said Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Director of Community Projects Heather Sage.

If approved, construction is expected to begin in May.