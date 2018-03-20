Deserving girl will win a complete prom package

Prom is a magical night for most teens, it’s glitz and glamour but can also be very expensive and stressful. Style Exchange Boutique in Brentwood, PA is partnering with other business owners in Pittsburgh and is hosting a special “Prom Package Giveaway” with the complete prom package to a deserving senior girl from a local high school in the Pittsburgh area.

The prize package includes all the things they would need for prom valued at more than $1,000:

Gown of their choice and spray tan if desired from Style Exchange Boutique; Hair by Nancy at Hairport;

Nails by Hope at Hopes Nail Designs; Flowers by Cassandra’s Florals; Lashes by Hisnherdys; Make-up by Lee’s on Location; Jewelry by Rose Mary; A starter kit of LipSense including color of their choice, gloss and remover from Stephanie’s Sexy Shades; and, and a Limo by Quality Limousines of Pittsburgh.

To enter, nominate a female senior student you believe is deserving. Entries must complete a short statement of 250 words or less as to why this teen is deserving, outstanding, and extraordinary. Entries must be presented by Saturday, March 31 and a winner will be chosen by a committee on Tuesday, April 3.

All entries should be emailed to styleexchangeboutique@gmail.com with the subject line “Belle of The Ball.” Any additional questions can be answered by phone or in person at the boutique at 412-881-1171 ext 3.