Book club beginning at the CLP- Knoxville

 
March 20, 2018



The Carnegie Library of PittsburghKnoxville will begin its first book club on Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

The club is for those who love reading and chatting about their favorite books. For their first book, they will be talking about Into the Water, by the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins. Pick up a copy at CLP-Knoxville.

Don’t have time to read another book this month? No problem! Everyone is welcome to join in, as they’ll be talking about their favorite crime and mystery novels, and pick out a book for next month

Adult Labs is also planned for Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Adults are welcome to come in and play around with some of the library’s labs equipment and learn something new.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh -- Knoxville Branch is at 400 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

 
