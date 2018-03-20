This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, March 21, at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• James Pastorius, 812 Harcum Way, 17th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 108.2.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, March 22, at 1:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Yecheil N. Keesing, 709 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.3, 302.4.

• Thirza L. Cichowicz, 233 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 304.6, PM307.1.

• Rafael Torres, 125 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Code 108.2A.

• Michael S. Hall LLC, 1800 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• ANA Realty LLC, 2714 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Anthony J. Campbell, 1701 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.8.

• Aldo Sauro, 200 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Dawn M. Barrett, Wynoka Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Mary G. Wolf, 313 Alice Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Grace L. Hurt and Robert Marshall, 416 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code PM3001.2.

• Tajudeen Ogunnoiki, 228 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• ECO Engineering Inc. and William White, 242 Suncrest Street, 30th Ward, Code F3001.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsvil le Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.