Duquesne students capture stories about South Side in Voices project

Regis Burke, a life-long resident of South Side, gives Anna Samuels a few details about South Side as part of South Side Voices: Stories on Carson, a project capturing oral history in the neighborhood. Ms. Samuels is a Public History major at Duquesne University.

Capturing personal stories and accounts of events are essential to preserving culture and history, according to Duquesne Assistant Professor of Public History Dr. Jennifer Whitmer Taylor. "History is not just about great men and great wars, it's about who we are and where we came from."

Last Sunday-through a partnership with the South Side Community Council and Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-South Side-public history graduate students who took Dr. Taylor's oral history course will collect and transcribe interviews for a new oral history project, South Side Voices: Stories on Carson, which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the South Side's establishment as a historic district.

During a collection day on Sunday, March 18, Duquesne students will collect stories, or mini-oral histories, from long-time South Side residents to preserve the histories of the family shops and businesses that once lined East Carson St.

"This is a way for the Duquesne community to give back to a neighborhood that they have an economic relationship with and help that community celebrate its unique history and commemorate its historical district status," said Dr. Taylor.