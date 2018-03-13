ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Spaghetti dinner will benefit St. George Church society

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 13, 2018



Join the St. George Church Preservation Society for a Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, May 19, at 4 pm.

The dinner will take place at St. Pius X Auditorium in Carrick at Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church, 2336 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The event includes a spaghetti dinner featuring Alla Famiglia sauce, dessert, door prizes and raffles.

Donation is $15, seating is limited, reservations end on May 1.

To make reservations and payment online visit: http://www.stgeorgepreservationsociety.org.

Reservation may also be made by mail by sending a check with diners’ name(s) and phone number to: SGCPS, PO Box 4228, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. For more information, call 412-502-5062.

Proceeds benefit the St. George Church Preservation Society.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 03/16/2018 09:43