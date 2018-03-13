ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Retired men's luncheon group will learn about Churchill

 
March 13, 2018



The Retired Men’s Luncheon Group welcomes retirees to its Thursday, April 19 luncheon with event speaker Jack Puglisil who will speak about the history of Winston Churchill.

Lunch is at noon. The cost for lunch is $8 payable at the door and the lunch is held at the Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church at 199 Old Clairton Road in Pleasant Hills.

Reserve lunch by calling the church office at 412-655-2000. Come socialize with us and enjoy the educational history of Winston Churchill.



 
