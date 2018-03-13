Resources Council will offer a variety of collection events in 2018

Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) and its partners have scheduled a number of collection dates to drop off a wide variety of materials – ranging from computers and household chemicals to usable building materials and unwanted medications.

“The Pennsylvania Resources Council provides residents of the commonwealth with numerous options to conveniently and cost-effectively dispose of a wide variety of materials,” according to PRC Regional Director Justin Stockdale. “Since details vary for each of these opportunities, we encourage individuals to visit our website at http://www.prc.org or call PRC at 412-488-7452 for complete details.”

“ReuseFest” will take place on Earth Day weekend, Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Children’s Hospital employee parking lot, 55th and Harrison streets, Lawrenceville/Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

Individuals can drop off items for reuse including medical equipment, usable building materials, clothing, furniture and more. The 7th annual ReuseFest supports local non-profits including Brother’s Brother, Catholic Charities, Construction Junction, Dress for Success, Free Ride, Free Store Wilkinsburg, Global Links, Goodwill, Humane Animal Rescue, Off the Floor and Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse.

DEA National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout region, including many municipal buildings and police departments.

Individuals can drop off unwanted and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications at no cost during U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s nationwide Drug Take-Back Day.

PRC and Pennsylvania American Water will sponsor three collection events in western Pennsylvania (Green Tree, Mt. Lebanon and Robinson Township). Visit http://www.prc.org for details.

Nationwide on Drug Take-Back Day, more than 5,000 collection sites will enable patients, caregivers and pet owners to properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications at no cost. Visit http://www.dea.gov after April 1 for a complete list of drop-off locations.

Household chemical collections will launch on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at North Park Swimming Pool parking lot, Allegheny County

Individuals can drop off automotive fluids, household cleaners, pesticides, paints and other household chemicals for a cost of $3/gallon (a few exceptions apply), cash only. New in 2018: collections will accept smoke detectors for a fee of $3/each.

The 2018 household chemical collection schedule:

May 5, North Park, Allegheny County;

May 19, Concurrent Technologies Corporation ETF Facility, Johnstown, Cambria County;

June 23, Fairgrounds, Fayette County;

July 21, Wild Things Park, Washington County;

August 18, Boyce Park, Allegheny County;

September 22, South Park, Allegheny County; and,

October 13, Bradys Run Park, Beaver County.

Hard-to-Recycle collections will launch on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer Township, Allegheny County.

Individuals can drop off “e-waste” such as computer towers and peripheral equipment, cell phones, printer/toner cartridges, CFLs and expandable polystyrene packaging material at no cost.

For a fee, individuals can drop off televisions and computer monitors, alkaline batteries, fluorescent tubes, printers, small Freon appliances and tires.

2018 hard-to-recycle collection schedule:

May 12, Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer Township, Allegheny County;

June 16, Bethel Park High School, Allegheny County;

June 30, Quaker Valley High School, Leetsdale, Allegheny County;

August 25, Century III Mall, West Mifflin, Allegheny County; and,

October 6, Settlers Cabin Park, Allegheny County.

For complete collection event information, visit http://www.prc.org or call PRC at 412-488-7452.