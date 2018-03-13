Non-profit, arts fair coming up at the Phillips Recreation Center

Friends of Phillips Park (FoPP) will present Non-Profit & Arts Fair, at Phillips Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield Street, Carrick on March 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.,

The event will feature performances from Brandon Lehman, 12 Peers Theatre, Rising Voices Youth Choir, and New Renaissance Theatre Company and workshops from Kara Kernan Yoga and The MMA Academy.

The Non-Profit & Arts Fair is a free public event to allow the community to learn more about the non-profit and arts organizations in the Carrick neighborhood and in greater Pittsburgh.

Admission is free, and non-profits can register to present their work. Tables are also free.

Table registration is available at https://goo.gl/forms/LawG2Gzy8N9rsDQo1.

General admission is available at https://www.showclix.com/event/fopp-artfair.

“We are so excited to offer this to the community and to the presenting companies. As a former non-profit performing arts manager, I am so thrilled to share this great opportunity for performing artists to showcase their work, and reach new audiences in Carrick and Overbrook,” explained Amy Kline, chair of Friends of Phillips Park.

FoPP mission is to promote and preserve Phillips Park as a community resource, green space and center of activity in the South Pittsburgh neighborhoods. The organization’s meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at the Phillips Recreation Center.