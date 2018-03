Spencer United Methodist Church will offer Naloxone (Narcon) training on April 4, 7 p.m.

Training will be provided by Prevention Point Pittsburgh. Topics will include: What to do and what not to do if someone overdosed. Those attending will also be able to home a supply of Naloxone.

For more information, contact Pam Ozanich at 412-881-4000.

Spencer United Methodist Church is at 117 Spencer Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.