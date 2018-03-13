Hostel-style lodging will become available at South Side Traveler's Rest

After four years of extraordinary due diligence and an abundance of hard work to bring their property up to code with city and county officials, Paul Kletter and Mary Beth Karabinos will open and welcome guests to the South Side Traveler's Rest on Sunday, April 1, at 67 S. 6th Street, at the corner of S. 6th and Bingham streets, for unique lodging for travelers in Pittsburgh.

South Side Traveler's Rest is an oasis for travelers, who are looking for a comfortable, hostel-style stay. Mr. Kletter and Ms. Karabinos were inspired by their own travel experiences and look forward to welcoming travelers to their comfortable and cooperative environment. Near the start or finish of the Great Allegheny Passage, the traveler's rest has accommodations and amenities for anyone seeking informal, friendly lodging, especially outdoor enthusiasts.

The traveler's rest has been established in the repurposed former headquarters of the A. M. Byers Pipe Company, a 19th century Pittsburgh industry leader and world-renowned wrought iron manufacturer. Its South Side plant opened in 1863 and at times had up to 1000 employees.

Byers Pipe manufactured primarily lap and butt-welded wrought-iron pipe and galvanized tube. They built their offices to match their reputation.

With the building full of architectural character and craftsmanship dating back to 1883, the South Side Traveler's Rest is the only licensed hostel in Pittsburgh. It has private and shared rooms and bathrooms, and a communal space that includes a grand living room and kitchen.

It is within walking distance or a short bicycle or other ride to Downtown Pittsburgh and numerous South Side restaurants, drinking establishments, shops, bicycle trails, parks, public stairs and other entertainment attractions.

The South Side Traveler's Rest is having an open house preview event on Friday, March 23, from 4-9 p.m., featuring live music, a raffle, complimentary drinks, and tasty edibles. They welcome the community and others who are interested in taking a tour of their accommodations. Contact them at http://facebook.com/sstrpgh, or http://www.sstrpgh.com.