All are welcome at Hill Top United Methodist Church, 631 E Warrington Avenue, on Easter Sunday, April 1 for Easter Brunch, an Egg Hunt and Worship.

A potluck brunch starts at 10 a.m., those attending should feel free to bring a dish to share, followed by an egg hunt for children at 10:45 a.m. Worship service starts at 11:15 a.m.

Call 509-954-9170 for more information or with questions. RSVPs appreciated but not required.