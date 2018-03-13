City Solicitor to leave for private practice

Pittsburgh’s Chief Legal Officer and City Solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge is stepping down from her role next month and returning to private legal practice.

She gave her resignation letter to Mayor William Peduto on Tuesday, March 6 and her final day in the Law Department will be April 6.

Mayor Peduto appointed Sanchez Ridge at the beginning of his administration in January 2014.

In her resignation letter she said the Mayor “envisioned a city government free of corruption and committed to ethical conduct. Again, you gave me the tools and supported me in working to achieve this vision. Today we have a fully functional Ethics Hearing Board independent of political influences. You demanded that departments consult with the Law Department before making decisions that may have legal consequences. You always want to do the ‘right thing.’ In short, you set a tone at the top that transformed city government’s culture to one that makes city employees proud to be public servants. I would not have continued to be City Solicitor for this long had this not been the case.”

Ms. Sanchez Ridge also thanked Pittsburgh City Council and City of Pittsburgh employees.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my gratitude for the support that City Council has given me through the years. The people of Pittsburgh elected committed and honorable people. I have worked very closely with all council members in passing legislation and addressing their legal needs. They have always been respectful and collaborative. Pittsburgh’s best asset is its people. I am honored to have served them and will continue to do so in any way I can.”